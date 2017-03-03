Nine awesome things to try at Hackney's Well Street Market

A javelin’s throw from the Olympic Park is where you'll find Well Street Market, the outdoor venue in Hackney that was recently revived thanks to the brilliant crowdfunding efforts of local residents. It brings together fashion, live music and London’s first student ‘makers market’, as well as an impressive selection of food and produce. It's open on the first Saturday of every month so if you haven't swung by yet, here's the grub you should try.

A steak sandwich from Meat in Point

Argentinian chef Adrian Sandobal runs Meat in Point to share his love of hometown food. The steak sandwich with melted cheese, roasted peppers, rocket and chimichurri sauce is fantástico and the ultimate burger upgrade.

The grilled chicken at Cham Cham

Cham Cham – which means ‘chew’ – is a stall that offers West African street food specials. The grilled marinated chicken and baba ganoush is influenced by early Lebanese traders to Sierra Leone.

The wraps by The Piadina Project

The Piadina Project is a high-quality wrap concept from founder Jack Padoan. He brings together Italian suppliers and builds on his Italian roots to make great varieties of his piadinas – a thin flatbread from the Emilia Romagna region.

The artisan breads at The Flour Station

The Flour Station started life in Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen restaurant and is flourishing with a delish range of artisan breads, sourdough and pastries, including muffins as big as cushions.

The jerk chicken from Uncle Joe's Jerk

Uncle Joe’s Jerk does a roaring trade in goat curry and jerk chicken – all served with rice and peas, of course.

The sustainable salads from GrowUp Urban Farms

GrowUp Urban Farms sells sustainable salad and micro herbs grown using an aquaponics system. The herbs may be small but pack a punch in taste.

The homemade panzerotti by The Sood Family

The Sood Family charm their customers with homemade panzerotti filled with mozzarella, radicchio, gorgonzola and walnuts and ciabatta rolls piled with chard and stracciatella or octopus (which is a best seller).

The Hackney-brewed root beer by Square Root Sodas

Square Root Sodas make small batch bottles of natural pop, sourcing fresh fruit and ingredients in Hackney. Try their awesome ‘independent’ cola or traditional root beer.

The cured beef at Cannon & Cannon

British charcuterie might seem like an oxymoron but Cannon & Cannon are making a killing with their British cured beef in exciting flavours. Check out the blood, wine and chocolate sausages from Monmouthshire, the Cornish seaweed and cider sausages, or the fiery nduja from Sussex.

Well Street Market will be open again on March 4 from 10am to 4pm. Find out more about the market here.