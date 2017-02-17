Nine things to do on Golborne Road this weekend

North Kensington might seem like a bit of a no man's land, but on the lesser-known end of Portobello Road is the villagey Golborne Road. With a wealth of places to visit, this thriving, multicultural community in W10 is the perfect place to head to this weekend. Here are nine things you should do.

Swing by Snaps and Rye

Pop into Snaps and Rye for a little bit of Copenhagen in London. This bustling little Danish spot is rammed on a weekend with hungry locals wanting their baked rarebit or kedgeree.

Eat all the custard tarts

Check out two Portuguese favourites on the road – O'Porto or Lisboa Patisserie for some of their famous custard tarts.

Pick up cakes that are (sort of) good for you

Pearl and Groove is one of those rare finds – a delicious cake stop that's actually relatively healthy. Grab one of their fresh, seasonal and gluten-free cakes while you're walking around.

Grab a table at Golborne Deli

Golborne Deli is a local favourite brunch spot. Grab one of the tables outside to enjoy your scrambled eggs and coffee with a side of people-watching.

Enjoy one of the elaborate cocktails or a bottle of wine at West Thirty Six

West Thirty Six is a lovely four-storey townhouse serving grill-house fare in country pub-style surroundings. In the warmer months, they have a killer terrace that's great to book out for long, boozy lunches with friends.

Have a cup of authentic Austrian coffee

Kipferl is a small but perfectly formed Austrian coffee shop and kitchen that does good coffee and a range of cakes based on traditional Austrian recipes.

Hunt for amazing antique furniture

Head to Phoenix on Golborne for beautiful chairs, vintage furniture and accessories or save your cash for Hutch Interiors or Le Couilles des Chiens. They're both known for their eclectic collections of everything from quirky home accessories to larger pieces for the home.

Stock up on vintage threads

Make sure you stop by one of the most famous vintage clothes shops in London, Found and Vision. It's loved by some of the area's celebrity residents, and is packed with designer bargains.

Try some proper pie and mash

Stop for lunch at one of the few traditional pie and mash shops left in the city. Local favourite Cockneys Pie & Mash cooks pie and eel dishes – it's the perfect lunch pitstop if you're in the area.

