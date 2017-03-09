No kidding! Tickets have just gone on sale for the Oxford v Cambridge Goat Race

Two goats. One race. The dream? To be crowned winner of the annual Oxford v Cambridge Goat Race and roll around victorious in a load of hay. That's right, sport fans, London's favourite farmyard fiasco is back for a ninth year of hoof-biting action. Taking place on April 2 – on exactly the same day, at exactly the same time as the far duller Boat Race – it's a firm fixture on London's sporting calendar and always a sell-out.

As well as careering livestock, there'll be live bands, market stalls, booze, baa-rs and other goat-based fun, including the opportunity to bleat your way through some Goat-e-oke or try your hand at Goatee knitting. Tickets are on sale now, so act fast, kids.

Farm gates open at noon. Main race takes place around 4.30pm.

Tickets are £14 and available right here.