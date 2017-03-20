TLC are returning! The ’90s girl band known for jams such as ‘No Scrubs’, ‘Creep’, ‘Unpretty’ and ‘Waterfalls’ are coming to London for their first ever UK show. (Yep, first ever!)

Despite selling 65 million records worldwide, the band, who are now a duo, kept a low profile during the '00s after the death of Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes in a car accident in Honduras in 2002. Now, Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas say they're ready for the spotlight again. In fact, they've even got a new album coming out in the summer thanks to a Kickstarter campaign. It became one of the most-funded on the site ever – with Katy Perry having kicked off donations.

The duo will be playing Koko in Camden on March 24 - we imagine you’re probably going to have to be quick off the mark to get tickets.

Check out the best gigs in London this week.