On sale tomorrow: Bryan Cranston stars in new National Theatre season

‘I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore’ might have done as a catchphrase for Walter White, as memorably played by Bryan Cranston in ‘Breaking Bad’.

Now the beloved American actor will be bringing that same intensity to the National Theatre stage this November, snarling that immortal line as he makes his NT debut as Howard Beale, the news anchor protagonist of the classic ‘70s film ‘Network’, who has an angry public meltdown and finds himself suddenly hugely popular. Lee Hall’s adaptation of ‘Network’ (Nov 4-Mar 24) – directed by the legendary Ivo van Hove – is the jewel in the crown of the NT’s winter season, which goes on general public sale at 8.30am tomorrow morning.

It’s a tasty season all round, mind, with the other big hitter being the family Christmas musical ‘Pinocchio’ (Dec 1-Apr 7), directed by John Tiffany – of ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ – and adapted by Dennis ‘Matilda’ Kelly. It’ll have all yer fave songs from the classic Disney film.

The other new shows in the season are ‘Saint George and the Dragon’ (Oct 4-Dec 2), an ambitious modern-day reimagining of the myth of our national saint, and ‘Beginning’ (Oct 5-Nov 13), an intimate new relationship drama from David Eldridge. Plus! the NT’s big pre-'Network’ show, Sondheim’s classic musical ‘Follies’ starring Imelda Staunton, will have new dates on sale, up until Jan 3 next year.

The new National Theatre season goes on sale at 8.30am on Fri Jul 14 from www.nationaltheatre.org.uk