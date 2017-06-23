  • Blog
Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

By Time Out London editors Posted: Friday June 23 2017, 5:25pm

 

 

 

Every week you share the weird things you’ve overheard in London. Above, a few perplexing snippets from the past seven days – don’t forget to tweet us your own!

overheardlastweek


Like Word on the Street? We’ve now made a book of these little beauties! ‘Word on the Street: Ridiculous Things We’ve Overheard in London’ is out now, £6.99. To buy a copy, visit timeout.com/wotsbook . 

By Time Out London editors

