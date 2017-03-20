Peckham has been named the best place to live in London

Dubbed ‘the new Dalston’, it’s been London-wide knowledge for a while now that Peckham‘s a pretty exciting neighbourhood to head to for hot nightlife, tasty grub, plenty of artsy ventures, markets and Instagrammable rooftop bars. But even the most loyal Peckhamites probably didn’t foresee that Del Boy’s old stomping ground would top a list of the best places to live in London by the, er, Sunday Times.

That was until the weekend, when the south-east London district was named the most desirable place to live in the capital by the paper, thanks to its ‘artsy, gritty and lovely’ atmosphere. ‘The area’s story in a nutshell – the swift transformation of a crime-ridden, no-go patch of south London into a hipster rival to Dalston, and latterly a middle-class hotspot,’ said the Times of this SE15 locale, putting its rise down to ‘popular grime DJs, a thriving Women’s Institute and rooftop cinema club the Bussey Building’. It’s a Cinderella story and a world away from last year’s choice: Fitzrovia.

The Sunday Times combined local knowledge with data on crime rates, house prices and school performance to produce their list. It included Walthamstow, which according to the guide has graduated from ‘an end-of-the-Tube punchline to an aspirational address’, and Canonbury, which is apparently a ‘property-porn fantasy’. Blimey.

Here’s the full list (in order) for 2017:

Peckham

Barnes

Bermondsey

Bloomsbury

Canonbury

The City

Crystal Palace

Muswell Hill

Teddington

Walthamstow

