Pigeons, bin bags and giant teddy bears: 11 candid photos of London

Forget polished, perfectly filtered snaps of London’s skyline, these snaps from photography symposium Street London capture London in all its glory – from witty posters and colourful street art to commuters on the tube and a guy carrying a giant teddy bear. Oh, and there's a pigeon in a puffa coat. You’re welcome.

Having a crap day? Just rest your head on a wall of graffiti. We’ve all been there.

Dave Wares

Take that, Southwark council.

George Griffin

Huge present for a small child... or a grown man who’s really into giant bears? You decide.

Chris Booth

We'll just leave this here.

James Kriszyk

See more snaps from the collection:

Victor Bature

Stephen Leslie

Nadia Gomos

Rob Vincent

James Catterson

Nadia Gomos

Got a brilliant picture to share? Photo Symposium Street London have partnered with The Print Space to run a photo swap. They’ll curate an exhibition up to 200 photos from all entries and you can print and swap one image free of charge. Enter here.

