Pigeons, bin bags and giant teddy bears: 11 candid photos of London

By Isabelle Aron Posted: Friday August 25 2017, 11:00am

Oliver Merce

Forget polished, perfectly filtered snaps of London’s skyline, these snaps from photography symposium Street London capture London in all its glory – from witty posters and colourful street art to commuters on the tube and a guy carrying a giant teddy bear. Oh, and there's a pigeon in a puffa coat. You’re welcome.

Having a crap day? Just rest your head on a wall of graffiti. We’ve all been there.

Dave Wares

Take that, Southwark council. 

George Griffin

 

 

 

 

 

 

Huge present for a small child... or a grown man who’s really into giant bears? You decide. 

Chris Booth

 

We'll just leave this here.

James Kriszyk

 

See more snaps from the collection: 

 

Victor Bature

 

 

 

Stephen Leslie

 

 

 

Nadia Gomos

 

 

 

 

 

Rob Vincent

 

 

 

James Catterson

 

 

 

 

 

Nadia Gomos

 

 

Got a brilliant picture to share? Photo Symposium Street London have partnered with The Print Space to run a photo swap. They’ll curate an exhibition up to 200 photos from all entries and you can print and swap one image free of charge. Enter here.

Want more cool pictures of London? These photos of Londoners on the night bus are eerily beautiful.

Staff writer
By Isabelle Aron 1074 Posts

Isabelle is deputy features editor at Time Out London. She has a hate-hate relationship with the Northern Line. Follow her on Twitter at @izzyaron

