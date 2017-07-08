Needless to say, when Pitt Cue’s very impressive Soho location closed, we were pretty upset – the Food & Drink team may have described what they were doing as ‘trailblazing’. It was emotional.

However, sanity was restored with the opening of their City branch last year, still serving up the same melt-in-the-mouth slabs of meat and exquisitely zingy sides. Bless the carnivore gods.

Now, to celebrate, we’ve got an offer for you that includes one of two signature dishes that have been on the menu since day one…

1. Cured and smoked pig cheeks with apple ketchup, or

2. Smoked beef with pickled shiitake mushrooms

…which you can wash down with a pilsner or summer ale courtesy of Pitt Cue’s neighbouring brewery, Alphabeta. All for a tenner. That’s better than half price. Seriously, we’ll see you there.

You can claim this sweet deal here. Pitt Cue, 1 The Avenue, Devonshire Square, EC2M 4YP.