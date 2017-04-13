Pizza Pilgrims are getting 5ive to play at their fifth birthday bash

Where does the time go, eh? Ex-street food and city-wide sourdough types Pizza Pilgrims is about to turn five! FIVE! Quite understandably, they’re throwing themselves a party to celebrate – and they‘re getting eyebrow-ringed, hair-gelled '90s boyband of the gods 5ive to play it! 5IVE! Expect plenty of slam dunked funk, folks getting down and other raunchily kinetic goings-on. Utterly unprecedented stuff.

There’s a catch: tickets for the shebang – which takes place at the Pilgrims’ new West India Quay outpost on Friday April 28 – are available only via a nice diplomatic raffle. As well as 50 pairs of tickets to the sweat-glistened pop regression session (plus pizza, natch), other prizes include cocktail and pizza making masterclasses, tables at the new restaurant, bottles of Pococcello (aka, in-house limoncello) and sessions in the new spot’s dedicated Super Mario Kart booth.

Tickets are a fiver from Design My Night and the draw takes place on Friday April 21. Even if you win zip, your ticket can be redeemed for a free margherita at Pizza Pilgrims West India Quay throughout the summer. So it's basically win-win.

