Pretend you’re in ’90s TV show ‘Gladiators’ at this Paddington pop-up

Ever fancied yourself as a Gladiator? No, not the nasty Roman kind who killed people and tigers with swords and stuff – we’re talking the kind from the ’90s TV programme who fought each other with giant cotton buds on podiums and wore way-too-tight Spandex outfits.

If that sounds like your bag, head to Merchant Square in Paddington on Thursday September 14 from noon-2pm, where you can be a Gladiator during your lunch break, as a finale to the area’s Summer of Fun series.

Form a team with your mates and battle it out against other teams (read: whack people with big, non-painful colourful tube things) in gentle-sounding but probably-quite-difficult challenges such as quintuple steps, balance beam, stepping stones, cargo net and hang tough. The organisers say you’ll be testing your strength, balance, upper body power and determination. Best start training now, eh? The grand prize is a £200 donation to the winning team’s charity of choice.

Once you’ve excelled at all that physical activity/fallen over a lot, refuel in Merchant Square’s many restaurants and bars or at the Crave street food market.



Okay, so there’s no Travelator (anyone under 30 – look it up) or angry Glaswegian referee screaming ‘CONTENDER – READY? GLADIATOR – READY?’ (ditto), and ridiculous Lycra costumes aren’t in any way required. But this still sounds like a lot of fun for a good cause.

