Pride in London is opening a pop-up store in Soho

London has always been a technicolour melting pot of love and acceptance, and now our city is about to get even brighter as Pride in London starts tomorrow.

Running from June 24-July 9, the Pride Festival is a fortnight-long celebration of the LGBT+ community, with the official parade taking to the streets of London on Saturday July 8.

This year, for the first time ever, organisers Pride in London will be opening their own official pop-up in Soho.

The shop will act as a one-stop shop for all things Pride, offering official merchandise, entry wristbands and more discount offers than you can shake a rainbow flag at.

It’ll also be a community hub providing a safe space for anyone who wants to find out more about Pride, as well as hosting a schedule of workshops and talks that will be announced on their Twitter page @LondonLGBTPride nearer the time.

Visitors will also be able to participate in the ‘Love Happens Here’ notes project, where small messages of love can be handwritten in-store and displayed in the window together.

The Pride in London pop-up will be open every day from 11am-7pm, Jun 24-Jul 9 at 18 Broadwick St, W1F 8HS.

Photo credit: RobinLDN