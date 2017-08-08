Prince Harry’s fave club is opening a restaurant

A post shared by Mahiki (@mahikilondon) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

Mahiki – the glitzy, tiki, star-spangled haunt of royals and ‘Made in Chelsea’ characters – is going west. Kensington High Street, to be precise, where it’s opening a new branch of the swanky nightclub, and it’s going to feature a restaurant.

Opening this September and given the rather ignoble name of Pufferfish, the restaurant will be pan-Asian, with dishes including tuna tartare and salmon seared with a blowtorch at your table. There’s also a raw bar and a bottomless brunch offer running on the weekends. Trendy!

The idea is that this branch will be an altogether more grown-up joint than the Mayfair Mahiki from which Harry and Wills happily stumbled drunkenly in their youth. People will eat, not just get bladdered on communal ‘treasure chest’ cocktails, and there will, according to one of the owners Carlo Carello, be ‘areas of the venue that are not blaring loud music’.

Don’t panic: some things never change. Kensington’s Mahiki will have the same ‘Polynesian Paradise’ theme as Mayfair. Doesn’t that have a comforting, colonial ring to it?

Pufferfish opens at 2a Kensington High St, W8 4PT in September.

