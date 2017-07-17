Pssst! The best gig tickets this week are right here...

Summer is always a slightly quiet time for big gig announcements, but there’s still been a healthy glut of great shows announced in the last week. Here’s our handy digest of the best gigs to book for right now...

Elrow Town London

The DJs have been announced for this high-production, immersive fun-fest: 2 Bears, Seth Troxler, Jamie Jones, Butch, Marcus Nasty and some guy called Idris Elba are all playing.

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Aug 20. Pick up tickets here.

The Joubert Singers

An extremely rare gig by the choir responsible for ‘Stand on the Word’ – an adored early ’80s gospel/disco rarity that went beyond its holy roots to become that unlikeliest thing: a clubbing anthem.

Jazz Cafe. Sep 5. Pick up tickets here.

<div><div><div><figure class="op-interactive"><div class="video" data-module="lazy_video" data-video-id="keKwMGe6GXc" data-video-pattern="https://www.youtube.com/embed/{{video_id}}?rel=0&showinfo=0&autoplay=1"><img class="video_splash" data-src="https://img.youtube.com/vi/keKwMGe6GXc/sddefault.jpg"><span class="play_button"></span></div></figure></div></div></div>

OnBlackheath Festival

Back for a fifth year, this family-friendly music ’n’ food fest brings acts like De La Soul, Kate Tempest, Seasick Steve and Travis to the heath over two days.

Blackheath. Sep 9-10. Pick up tickets here.

Daydreaming with James Lavelle

A really ace series of shows, including ’80s funkers Loose Ends, an orchestral tribute to David Axelrod and London dons Task Force, who’ll be bringing the raw, pure hip hop for sure.

Jazz Cafe. Sep 15-21. Pick up tickets here.

<div><div><div><figure class="op-interactive"><div class="video" data-module="lazy_video" data-video-id="RwjuUa7VQyE" data-video-pattern="https://www.youtube.com/embed/{{video_id}}?rel=0&showinfo=0&autoplay=1"><img class="video_splash" data-src="https://img.youtube.com/vi/RwjuUa7VQyE/sddefault.jpg"><span class="play_button"></span></div></figure></div></div></div>

Courtney Pine

The venerable sax blower adds a new date as part of the EFG London Jazz Fest.

London Bridge Theatre. Nov 13. Pick up tickets here.

Queens Of The Stone Age

After selling out one night already, the rockin’ Queens add a second.

SSE Wembley Arena. Nov 18. Pick up tickets here.

Metz

Toronto noise-punks gear up for their third, Steve Albini-produced, album ‘Strange Peace’.

The Garage. Nov 22. Pick up tickets here.



Gogol Bordello

Eugene Hutz’s gypsy punk gang return to town, following their new album ‘Seekers and Finders’.

O2 Academy Brixton. Dec 14. Pick up tickets here.



Fluffer Pit Parties

Hush your mouth if you think that there’s nowhere left in London to mess yourself up to hardcore punk music any more. These viciously independent warehouse gigs (locations are secret until the last minute) are a much-needed antidote to the norm.

Secret Hackney warehouse. Jul 22. Pick up tickets here.