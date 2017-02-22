  • Blog
Queer activists have put blue plaques on London landmarks to highlight sites of LGBT+ history

By Stephanie Hartman Posted: Wednesday February 22 2017, 6:06pm

The famous blue plaques that can be spotted on buildings across London are put in place to highlight notable people of the past who once lived or worked there. Yesterday, the campaign group Sexual Avengers took to the city's streets with their own plaques, marking sites of LGBT+ history that they feel have been ignored throughout history.

Landmarks identified by the group included the House of Lords where four lesbian activists scaled the outside wall, fixing one of the specially designed, 'Queer Heritage' plaques onto it, marking the spot where in 1988, four lesbians abseiled into the House of Lords to protest against Section 28 (Conservative legislation banning material 'promoting' gay relationships from schools and council-funded projects).

Other sites included The Admiral Duncan pub where three people were killed and 70 injured following a Neo-Nazi nail bomb attack in 1999, and plans are in place to attach plaques to a number of the LGBT clubs that have closed in the capital in recent years. 

In other news, a new LGBTQ club is opening in Vauxhall.

 

Staff writer
By Stephanie Hartman

Steph is a freelance writer at Time Out London and pineapple enthusiast. Follow her on Twitter @S_J_Hartman.

