Quick, this gorgeous pop-up festive cinema is now open – but only for 18 nights

A beautiful new pop-up cinema opened on Thursday night in south London, but anyone wanting to watch a movie there in the run-up to Christmas had better be quick – it’s only open for the next three weeks.

The cinema, run by Time Out, is showing much-loved Christmas movies, and the lineup is a festive film fan’s dream: ‘Love Actually’, ‘Home Alone’, ‘Elf’, ‘Miracle on 34th Street’, ‘Jingle All The Way’ and more are all showing at Lost Rivers Elephant, a venue built almost entirely from old shipping containers.

The decor will transport you to a Christmas wonderland, with plenty of opportunities to grab some festive photos before and after the movie.

Each night the movie will be shown on a huge screen among all this eye-grabbing decor – including fake snow! – and after the film there’ll be a festive cabaret show. There'll be plenty of festive food and drink to grab on site too.

Now, all you have to do is round up all your friends, get the Christmas jumper out of the wardrobe (not compulsory) and choose which movie to see at this unique festive pop-up cinema.

Time Out Loves Christmas Movies runs at Lost Rivers Elephant until Saturday December 16.

Check out all the films showing and book tickets here before they run out.