Regent Street is offering free appointments with world-class stylists

Does it ever feel like life’s just one endless wardrobe malfunction? We’ve all been there – but thankfully, a swank new personal shopping service on Regent Street is set to sort all your sartorial stresses.

Regent Street Stylists – a scheme running for three months from until the end of August – lets hopeless shoppers book an appointment with one of the finest stylists around. The pretty impressive line-up includes celeb stylist Kyle de Volle, former Stylist fashion editor Lucy Reber, and editorial stylist Koulla Sergi.

Once you’ve signed up, you’ll get a 30-minute initial consultation, followed by a one-and-a-half-hour shopping sesh taking in your choice of the street’s many stores – which include the likes of Liberty, Stone Island, Burberry, Anthropologie and Oliver Sweeney. What’s more, the appointments are totally free. (Sadly, the clothes aren’t, but sessions can be tailored to any budget or brief.) Regent Street Stylists tickets are available right now, with a fresh batch released at the start of each month. Snap up your spot via regentstreetonline.com, and get your summer style in the bag.