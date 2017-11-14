Rejoice! Everyman King’s Cross opens with four free screenings

It’s not every month an opulent new cinema opens in London – more’s the pity, because if there are two things you can never have too much of, they are opulence and popcorn. Happily, November is one of those months, as Everyman has just added a new venue, in King’s Cross, to its plush cine-empire.

To celebrate the opening of Everyman King’s Cross, the cinema chain is putting on free Friday lunchtime screenings of beloved ‘80s movies. It all kicks off with ‘Tootsie’ this Friday at 12.30pm, followed by three of the decade’s other gems:

‘The King of Comedy’ – Friday November 24

‘Stand by Me’ – Friday December 1

‘The Goonies’ – Friday December 8



Do the truffle shuffle down to 14-18 Handyside Street, a stone’s throw from Granary Square, where the city’s newest cinema has just thrown open its doors.



Book free tickets for Everyman King’s Cross lunchtime screenings.



