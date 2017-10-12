Rejoice: *those* igloos by the Thames are coming back

Last year, when Coppa Club put up eight PVC igloos by the Thames and invited people to dine in them, London collectively lost its shit. Demand was so massive bookings were suspended. The restaurant actually had to hire extra staff to keep the whole igloo situation under control. Turns out, the only thing we like better than eating is doing it in a cosy, translucent dome.

Well brace yourselves, because those igloos are coming back. Coppa Club announced the news in a cryptic, teasing Instagram post last week. We don’t know much yet, but we reckon it’ll be the same drill as last time: dreamy views, sheepskin blankets and festive cocktails. Sign up to book before the lines shut down.

