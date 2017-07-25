Rola Wala are giving way 300 free naan rolls and grain bowls tomorrow

Indian street food joint Rola Wala is opening a new place in Spitalfields this Wednesday, and they’re giving away free food to celebrate. And what’s better than eating free food? When your free food also benefits a child living in poverty, that’s what.

Well, get ready for all your greedy and benevolent dreams to come true at once, because for every one of those 300 spice-filled naan rolls and rice bowls Rola Wala give away on Thursday, they’ll also be donating a nutritious school meal to a child who needs it. You can’t just roll up though, in order to claim that charitable free meal you have to sign up in advance via the Rola Wala website.

Best thing about all this? The giveaways don’t stop tomorrow. Partnering with the charity One Feeds Two, who work with kids in some of the poorest countries in the world, Rola Wala have made a commitment to donate a meal for every naan roll sold in the future. So tuck in safe in the knowledge that your Nagaland lamb is doing a bit of good. It’s kind of the charity equivalent of having your cake and eating it too.

Rola Wala will open tomorrow (Wed July 25) at 36 Brushfield St, E1 6AT.

