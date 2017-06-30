Sad news: it looks like much-loved east London pub The Palm Tree is closing down

It’s common to hear people who live in the Victoria Park/Mile End/Bow area say things along the lines of ‘well, there may be a new set of swanky flats going up every week, but at least we've still got The Palm Tree’ – referring to the much-loved, deeply old fashioned canal-side pub. For generations, this cockney outpost has been treasured for its knees-up live jazz nights, its isolated location in the middle of Mile End Park and the hipster-baiting disdain of the staff. God forbid anyone that asks for a glass of tap water.

Well – happy Friday, everybody – it seems as though The Palm Tree might be disappearing.

An advert on property website Rightmove seems to indicate that the pub is up for sale. With an asking price of £4.8million, it's hard to conceive of it surviving as a pub after the sale. No word on what The Palm Tree's publicans, Val and Alf, will do with the cash – or indeed the trippy carpets, the boxing memorabilia and the old cash register?

Where will London's hipsters now flock to be flagellated by their pre-gentrified forbears? Answers on a postcard, please.

In other news, Londoners are leaving marmalade at the Paddington Bear statue to pay tribute to Michael Bond.