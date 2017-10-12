Selasi from ‘Bake Off’ is ready to cook you dinner

Forget that bakery, Selasi from the ‘The Great British Bake Off’ wants to give you the full three courses. Everyone’s favourite biker-turned-baker is auctioning off the chance to let him cook you dinner. Best bit? He’ll eat it with you.

If your heart wasn’t already melting at the prospect of those eyes gazing at you across a small table for upwards of two hours then get this: it’s all in aid of charity. Selasi has teamed up with World Vision and its Share a Meal campaign to help vulnerable children. To be in with a chance of winning, you have to post a pic of a meal on Instagram with the hashtag #shareameal and tag @worldvisionuk. The chances, admittedly, are slim. Only one person can win and there’s a whole nation of Selasi fans out there. But dare to dream…

