Seven all-female comedy nights to check out this month

Like the idea of celebrating International Women's Day in the company of brilliantly talented women? Check out these nights raising laughs for womanhood on March 8 and later this month.

Image: www.bridgetchristie.co.uk

Oxfam and Comic Relief have joined forces to host this special night celebrating comedy talent. The impressive line-up includes Bridget Christie, Shappi Khorsandi, exciting newcomer Athena Kugblenu, Mae Martin and top sketch groups Birthday Girls and Massive Dad. March 8, 7.30pm, £20.

Image: Lou Sanders

This new monthly residency has an International Women's Day special with an excellent selection of alternative characters and stand-up comedians trying out new material. Performers include the hilarious Lou Sanders, Rose Matafeo, Amy Annette, Phoebe Walsh and the wonderfully dry Evelyn Mok. It's hosted by talented compere Kiri Pritchard-McLean. This comedy club also promotes strong lady line-ups all year round with the Hysterical Women night (the next one is in May). March 8, 8pm, £15.

TV favourite Sara Pascoe – now with a bestselling book to her name – headlines this show raising money for Women's Aid. ‘Newsjack’ host Angela Barnes also performs alongside Juliet Meyers, Susan Murray and the wonderfully political Grainne Maguire. Go east (well, east London) to enjoy this night of female powerhouses. March 8, 8.30pm, £10.

Image: Steve Ullathorne

Hosted by Samantha Baines (that's me), this monthly night enjoyed a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe two years in a row and recently landed in London. Whether it's International Women's Day or not, this night always has at least two women on the bill. This month's line-up includes the very funny Jenny Collier, Faye Treacy, talented newcomer Kelly Convey and female sketch duo The Next Best Thing. March 9, 8.30pm, £7.

Charming comedian and activist Megan Ford brings you a night of new work from female comedians, filmmakers, artists and musicians exploring the present, past and future of women. There will be wine, cheese and crackers at this last event the Open Arts Cafe will be hosting before it shuts up shop – there may even be a farewell cake. March 9, 7.15pm, pay what you want.

A stellar collective of comedians will come together on March 15 to raise money for Women's Aid, the national charity working to end domestic abuse against women and children. The hilarious Felicity Ward will perform alongside Eleanor Tiernan, Sara Pascoe, Evelyn Mok and brilliant musical comedian Rachel Parris. No kings will be cross after this comedy treat, but some queens may be merry. March 15, 8pm, £17.50.

The Glenda J Collective

The Guilty Feminist's Deborah Frances-White hosts this group of wonder women (or The Glenda J Collective, as they like to call themselves). They’re made up of some of the very best improv performers on the scene – Ruth Bratt, Pippa Evans, Cariad Lloyd and Josie Lawrence. Expect an evening of spontaneous yet incredibly well crafted mirth. March 16, 7.30pm, £12.

