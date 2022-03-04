Celebrate International Women’s Day 2022 with the best things to do, events and activities happening across London

International Women’s Day takes place every year on March 8 (a Tuesday in 2022) to celebrate and commemorate the countless achievements of women around the world. It’s also a time to recognise the many gender inequalities that still exist today, and talk about what we can do to combat them.

As always, there will be talks and debates around for International Women’s Day 2022 in London, as well as parties, tours, networking events and career initiatives helping girlbosses everywhere to smash that glass ceiling into smithereens.

Looking for some International Women's Day ideas to help you take down the patriarchy? Keep an eye on this page for the best events happening on and around the day.

RECOMMENDED: More great things to do in March 2022