UCL Stand with Hope Exhibition
UCL

International Women’s Day: what’s on this year?

Celebrate International Women’s Day 2022 with the best things to do, events and activities happening across London

Written by
Things To Do Editors
International Women’s Day takes place every year on March 8 (a Tuesday in 2022) to celebrate and commemorate the countless achievements of women around the world. It’s also a time to recognise the many gender inequalities that still exist today, and talk about what we can do to combat them. 

As always, there will be talks and debates around for International Women’s Day 2022 in London, as well as parties, tours, networking events and career initiatives helping girlbosses everywhere to smash that glass ceiling into smithereens.

Looking for some International Women's Day ideas to help you take down the patriarchy? Keep an eye on this page for the best events happening on and around the day.

What’s happening in London for IWD 2022?

WOW: Women of the World Festival
Photograph: Courtesy of WOW Festival

WOW: Women of the World Festival

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • South Bank

Billed as ‘the world’s biggest, most comprehensive festival celebrating women, girls and non-binary people’, WOW – Women of the World returns as an in-person event in 2022. Taking over the Southbank Centre on the weekend after International Women’s Day, it brings together activists, musicians, comedians, writers and other distinguished speakers for three days of invigorating conversations, workshops and performances.

This year’s lineup is as impressive as ever, with Booker Prize-winning author Bernadette Evaristo, ‘The Guilty Feminist’ podcaster Deborah Frances-White and revered poet Warsan Shire all booked to appear. Legendary activist Angela Davis will also join the festival on Sunday evening via a live link-up from San Francisco. Once again, you can either purchase tickets to individual events or buy a day pass that will get you into a multitude of different events. 

The Camera Is Ours: Britain's Women Documentary Makers
BFI

The Camera Is Ours: Britain’s Women Documentary Makers

  • Film
  • South Bank

Running at BFI Southbank from March 3-15, this film season shines a spotlight on Britain’s pioneering female documentary makers. It features 10 new film restorations from the BFI National Archive, including works by Ruby and Marion Grierson, Evelyn Spice and Muriel Box, as well as a study day focusing on Jill Craigie, hailed as Britain’s ‘first’ woman filmmaker. Look out, too, for special appearances from Andrea Arnold (Cow’), Waad Al-Kateab (‘For Sama’) and Rubika Shah (‘White Riot’), among others. Check the website for the full programme of screenings and events. 

SheSays: Breaking into the Industry
Design Museum

SheSays: Breaking into the Industry

  • Things to do
  • Kensington

If you like the idea of a job in the creative industries, this two-hour event could be for you. Joyce Kremer and Melissa Wong of SheSays, a global community for women working in this area, will be joined by illustrator Erin Aniker and social media creative Natalie Narh for a panel and workshop exploring how they made inroads into their respective fields. At the end, you’ll have a chance to network with your fellow female creatives.

International Women's Day at The National Gallery
The National Gallery

International Women’s Day at The National Gallery

  • Art
  • Trafalgar Square

The National Gallery is marking International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month with various online events celebrating women in the arts. Highlights include a forum exploring the way women artists have interacted with the national collection, and a lecture examining the role played by art historian Anna Jameson in the reception of Raphael's work in the 19th century.

International Women's Day 2022: Dear Black Women x CURLYTREATS Festival
International Women’s Day 2022: Dear Black Women x CURLYTREATS Festival

International Women’s Day 2022: Dear Black Women x CURLYTREATS Festival

  • Things to do
  • Hammersmith

Now in its ninth year, this one-day festival features an exciting mix of curated panel talks, interactive workshops and solution-oriented seminars, all dedicated to the intersecting identities of Black women. On-site, you’ll also find a variety of wellness and business-based events designed to highlight the historical and ongoing contributions of Black women.

Stand with Hope Exhibition
UCL

Stand with Hope Exhibition

  • Art
  • Bloomsbury

Drop into the foyer at UCL Student Centre to see a lifesize Lego suffragette made from 32,327 bricks. She was originally built in 2018 and put on display in the House of Commons to mark 100 years since some (but not all) women gained the right to vote. She forms part of a free exhibition telling the story of the women’s suffrage movement that will also shine a spotlight on historically marginalised voices.

International Women's Day - Working Women of the East End Walking Tour
International Women’s Day - Working Women of the East End Walking Tour

International Women’s Day - Working Women of the East End Walking Tour

  • Things to do
  • Tower Hill

East End walking tours tend to focus on the crimes Jack the Ripper, but this one aims to flip the switch by giving a voice to the women whose lives he so barbarically claimed. Along the way, you’ll also learn about East End suffragettes including Mary Wollstonecraft and Eleanor Marx, and delve into the daily lives of many different types of women who have called this vibrant area home over the decades.

Orbit at Ridley Road Market Bar
Chiara Gambuto

Orbit at Ridley Road Market Bar

  • Nightlife
  • Dalston

Ridley Road Market Bar, the female-run nightspot and cultural venue in Dalston, has announced an exciting new digital arts programme called Orbit. Female and queer-led, it consists of free weekly events that you can either attend virtually or IRL. Look out for live music, DJ sets and visual art pieces in the coming weeks, plus an International Women’s Day closing party on March 8.

Mary Anne Hobbs Presents: All Queens at Fabric
Fabric

Mary Anne Hobbs Presents: All Queens at Fabric

  • Nightlife
  • Farringdon

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Mary Anne Hobbs is throwing a special party at Fabric with an all-female lineup and an all-female staff. The stellar bill includes Courtesy x Laurel Halo, AFRODEUTCHE, Elkka, Jamz Supernova, Jossy Mitsu, Nia Archives and Taahliah, so you’ll be able to party like there’s no patriarchy to the freshest beats around.

International Women's Day at The Distillery Bankside
Photograph: DJ Lara Fraser

International Women’s Day at The Distillery Bankside

  • Things to do
  • Southwark

Fancy a free mid-week boogie? We bet you do. For this year’s International Women’s Day, The Distillery Bankside at Hilton London Bankside is partnering with female-owned DJ booking app, Bookd: Music In A Click, to host a series of free-to-attend female DJ sets in support of women in the music industry. A extensive cocktail, wine, and craft beer menu will be on hand so you can slurp away while dancing, as well as a food menu in case you need to fuel up before busting those moves. DJ duo Lara Fraser and Laura Pradelska will be taking to the decks to kick-start the festivities, with other acts for the rest of the series yet to be announced. 

International Women's Day: Who Owns the City?
Design Museum

International Women’s Day: Who Owns the City?

  • Things to do
  • Kensington

This IWD panel event will explore the ways in which gendered urban design can create inequalities of access in major cities like London. Think public spaces that exclude mothers, toilets that presume a limited number of body types, and byways that prioritise drivers above all others. Renowned architects Elsie Owusu, Manijeh Verghese and Verity Jane Keefe will delve into all this, while also exploring ways in which urban design can work to create a more inclusive environment for womxn.

International Women's Day - Women in Art Walking Tour
The National Gallery

International Women’s Day - Women in Art Walking Tour

  • Art
  • Trafalgar Square

This two-and-a-half-hour walking tour at the iconic National Gallery will shine a spotlight on female pioneers from the art world, while also challenging the way art history has traditionally been told through the male gaze. Along the way you’ll discover artists including Artemisia Gentileschi – a leading Italian Baroque painter influenced by Caravaggio – and Rachel Ruysch, whose still life commissions commanded more money than Rembrandt ever did. 

International Women's Day at the Irish Cultural Centre
Photograph: Irish Cultural Centre

International Women's Day at the Irish Cultural Centre

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • Hammersmith

Are you potty about poetry? Irish Cultural Centre's International Women's Day celebrations are for you: they're all about the power of the spoken word and music. It's assembled an all-female supergroup of artists of Irish heritage to perform at a one-off celebration, which is headlined by acclaimed poets Sasha Terfous and Natalya O’Flaherty. The line-up also includes Ruby Kearney, who'll perform accompanied by sound artist AKA PATRICIUS, and Jeanette Murphy, whose eclectic musical stylings range from jazz to Irish traditional music. 

International Women's Day Gala: Happening (L'evenement)
Rectangle Productions

International Women’s Day Gala: Happening (L'evenement)

  • Film
  • Barbican

As part of Glasgow Film Festival, this powerful, timely and urgent film from director Audrey Diwan has been selected for an International Women’s Day gala screening. Anamaria  Vartolomei plays Anne, a French literary student at Angouleme University in early 1960s who becomes pregnant, jeopardising her future plans. Abortion is illegal in France at the time, but Anne considers pregnancy ‘that illness that turns French women into housewives’, leading to a seismic life dilemma for her. 

London events in March

