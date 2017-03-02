Seven new Netflix releases we're going to binge on this year

Prepare to spend days and days on the sofa. Netflix has just released dates and trailers for a whole string of new TV shows and films, which are set to hit the streaming service this year.

They vary from star-studded satires to hard-hitting teen dramas, via a series about female wrestling in the 1980s. And we're going to be watching all of them.

1. Mindhunter

David Fincher, the director behind 'Gone Girl', has made a deliciously creepy new series called 'Mindhunter'. Set in the late '70s, it follows two FBI agents who interview imprisoned serial killers to try to solve ongoing cases.

2. War Machine

Brad Pitt is a smug soldier in new Netflix original movie 'War Machine'. 'At the story’s core is Brad Pitt’s sly take on a successful, charismatic four-star general who leapt in like a rock star to command Nato forces in Afghanistan, only to be taken down by a journalist’s no-holds-barred exposé,' say Netflix.

3. 13 Reasons Why

Teen suicide is at the heart of this gripping high-school thriller. Based on the book of the same name, '13 Reasons Why' is set in the aftermath of teenager Hannah Baker's suicide, as she explains, via cassette tape, the 13 reasons why she decided to end her life.

4. Glow

Jenji Kohan, the maker of 'Orange is the New Black', exec produces this new Netflix series, starring Alison Bree as a struggling actress in 1980s LA, who looks to revive her career by joining the women's wrestling circuit. We've seen footage and it's rude, crude and funny.

5. Dark

'Stranger Things' meets 'The Missing' meets scandi noir crime drama in new Netflix German-language series 'Dark'. It follows the case of two missing children, but there's time travel and sci-fi elements at work too as four families are pulled into the tragedy.

6. Okja

Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal and Paul Dano star in 'Okja' a new Netflix movie which follows a young girl named Mija who's forced to protect her best friend (the titular Okja) from a dark, controlling corporation.

7. Bright

Will Smith meets elves and orcs... in LA. 'Bright' is another new Netflix movie set in an alternate world where fantastical creatures and humans have long lived side by side. Joel Edgerton stars alongside Smith, the pair playing cops with very different backgrounds.



Want more stuff to binge on? Check these out:

The 50 best movies to stream right now on Netflix UK

The best feelgood movies on Netflix UK

The 20 best Oscar-winning movies on Netflix UK