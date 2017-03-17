Seven stunning rooftops from around the world

Londoners are wild for rooftop bars, film screenings, and even curling, but a love for the top floor is a global phenomenon. From calming rooftop gardens and spaces of contemplation to swanky dining with a view, designers around the world are looking upwards for inspiration. ‘Rooftops: Islands in the Sky’ is a beautiful new book from Taschen by architecture writer Philip Jodidio, documenting the trend through illustrations and photography. Here are seven of our favourites from across the planet. [Photo: Timothy Hursley]

1) Das Loft, Vienna

A photo posted by Stefano Cracco (@stefanocracco) on Oct 28, 2016 at 1:23pm PDT

At first sight this flash modern rooftop restaurant in Vienna’s historic centre seems a bit out of place. But take a closer look: Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist’s ceiling artwork playfully nods to the gothic stained glass and colourful roof of the Austrian capital’s iconic landmark, St Stephen’s Cathedral, over which the upmarket Das Loft commands breathtaking views.

A photo posted by christina striedner (@christinastriedner) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:43am PST

The floor-to-ceiling windows allow diners to take in the mighty river Danube, ensuring that architect Jean Nouvel’s rooftop design knits Vienna’s waterways to its skies.

2) SkyPark, Singapore

A photo posted by Ekaterina (@emoniava) on Mar 25, 2016 at 6:22pm PDT

Is it a boat? Is it a plane? Is it a broken down AT-AT transformed into a pleasure palace in the clouds? SkyPark, in Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands development, looks a bit like all these things at once. Its 190-metre-high rooftop contains some 250 trees and can accommodate 3,900 people at a time.

A photo posted by Alexander Lapuk (@alexander_lapuk) on Jan 9, 2017 at 6:02am PST

It also boasts not one but three upscale eateries, as well as a plush bar. The best bit? If you’re staying at the hotel you can take a dip in the 146-metre-long infinity pool which offers dazzling views overlooking the city.

3) Sevva, Hong Kong

Perched on top of a designer shopping centre, this twenty-fifth-floor rooftop restaurant is dwarfed by the skyscrapers of central Hong Kong. But that’s what makes it so special, offering diners thrilling close-ups of some the city’s most striking architecture, including Norman Foster’s (yep, the guy of Gherkin fame) HSBC Building.

A photo posted by 밥쥬니 (@xbkjx) on Jan 9, 2017 at 5:33am PST

The vast cocktail terrace, less a relaxing escape than a humbling confrontation with the beating heart of one of the world’s most densely populated cities, looks out over HK’s Victoria Harbour and Kowloon, offering views so breathtaking, you’ll definitely need that drink.

4) Louis Vuitton Foundation, Paris

A photo posted by wassim ouali (@wassim.o_) on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:23am PST

As far as architects go, you don’t get much bigger than Frank Gehry, the preeminent postmodernist of our times. His creation for the Louis Vuitton Foundation in the French capital resembles a set of billowing sails, a glass cloud and a Transformer.

A photo posted by Hola! (@olgadubrovina) on Jan 9, 2017 at 2:11pm PST

It threatens to steal the limelight from the £11 million art museum it houses, and the rooftop is the Canadian’s crowning glory, a fractured mass of wood, steel and glass, flooded with light, providing dramatic views over the skyscrapers of Paris’s Défense district.

5) Sirocco Restaurant, Bangkok

A photo posted by Boman Irani (@boman_irani) on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:50pm PST

How do you make the largest building in Southeast Asia even more impressive? Plonk a glitzy bar and restaurant on top. The Sky Bar terrace, decorated in Thai silk and gold leaf touches, is on the sixty-third floor of the State Tower in the Thai capital.

A photo posted by bangkok thailand (@bangkokholiday) on Jun 28, 2016 at 12:27pm PDT

Sirocco offers the highest alfresco dining experience in the world, with 360-degree views over Bangkok.

6) 1 Angel Lane, London

A photo posted by Tom Paul (@tomnotpaul) on Sep 19, 2015 at 9:35am PDT

The manic City of London is the last place you’d expect to find a tranquil rooftop garden complete with a vegetable plot, cascading pools and a honey-producing bee colony. Yet this rooftop oasis, at 2,000 square metres, is the city’s largest, dotted with lush herbaceous perennials and evergreens set in iroko timber planks, a nod to the building’s tenants, the Japanese bank Nomura.

A photo posted by Diana (@diana_jarvis) on Dec 9, 2016 at 1:59am PST

It’s usually open to employees only, but the garden throws open its doors for the annual Open Garden Squares weekend, with this year’s event taking place on June 17 and 18.

7) Hypar Pavilion Lawn, New York

On top of a glass restaurant attached to New York’s Lincoln Centre for the Performing Arts, the sloping Hypar Pavilion Lawn is angled away from the noise of nearby Broadway, creating what architects Diller Scofidio + Renfro call ‘bucolic urbanism’.

A photo posted by Jack(y) (@jackyy_ny) on May 22, 2015 at 9:06am PDT

Offering New Yorkers a relaxing island of green space amid a sea of concrete, the Lawn affords striking views of Henry Moore’s famous ‘Reclining Figure’ sculpture, inviting visitors to reflect on their own busy lives.

Rooftops: Islands In The Sky is published by Taschen. Buy it on Amazon UK.