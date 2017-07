Seven things you might not know about the Pride in London Parade

The most highly anticipated LGBT+ event of the year is nearly upon us. The Pride in London Parade will once again wind its saucy way through the streets of our great city on Saturday July 8. It promises to be a day of love, celebration and fabulousness. To get you in the spirit, here are seven things you might not know about the parade.

1) The Pride in London Parade is twice the size of an Olympic opening ceremony Parade of Nations (the bit where all the competing athletes march in).

2) This year’s parade will be the largest yet, with 320 groups taking part. This includes 26,500 people and 80 floats according to organisers.

3) Among the fabulous floats both past and present is Dogcilla, a humongous nodding dog created by the Dogs Trust.

4) It takes approximately 150 volunteers to ensure that the parade participants are put into the correct order and to oversee that everything runs smoothly along the 1.4 mile parade route.

5) Last year the parade attracted upwards of one million people.

6) Planning for this year’s parade began in September 2016 with an initial team of just three volunteers.

7) The parade is kind of a big deal. It’s the largest LGBT+ parade in the UK and it features more non-profit groups than any other parade in London.

A special thanks to Parade Manager Rob Millwood for his insights!

