Shuffle Festival is back with paint bombs, feminist punk and a Danny Boyle Q&A

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Friday July 28 2017, 4:40pm

Shuffle Festival

Already planning your August bank holiday weekend? Get you, you enviably organised human being. Luckily, we have a recommendation. Shuffle Festival is returning to Mile End on the bank holiday for two days of film screenings, food, walks, talks and music. 

Now in its fourth year, Shuffle is taking to the urban wilds of Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park on Saturday and Sunday (August 26 and 27). And if you’ve ever wanted to spend a weekend playing with mud, making paint bombs, getting your hair crimped and thinking about the ethics and ownership of outer space, this is the festival for you. 

Other highlights include a ‘Trainspotting’ double-bill, followed by a Q&A with director Danny Boyle, performances from the likes of black feminist punk band Big Joanie and grime artist Elf Kid, a Wah Nails pop-up and games of Badminpong. There’s also a pop-up restaurant serving woodland mezze, saffron pancakes and Indian spiced roast chicken. How’s that as a reward for your forward thinking? 

Shuffle Festival is on Sat Aug 26 and Sun Aug 27. Day tickets start at £22.50, with discounts available for students, low income families and E3 residents, and are now on sale

Here’s our pick of awesome things to do in London this bank holiday.

 

