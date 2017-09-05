Sign up quick for Punchdrunk’s new, six-hour immersive adventure

Four years after their blockbuster ‘The Drowned Man’, immersive theatre legends Punchdrunk are back with a brand new show that changes gear for the company. Rather than creating a tightly controlled interactive world inside a giant warehouse space, ‘Kabeiroi’ is a monumental six-hour adventure that takes place across various parts of London. It’s for two people at a time only, though there will be multiple pairs per day: there will be 432 performances, or 864 tickets total.

And you could be one of them! Sign up at www.punchdrunk.org.uk by 6pm on Sunday September 10 and join the ludicrously microscopic elite who get to experience what will no doubt be an utterly mind-blowing event.

Some further bits of info about ‘Kabeiroi’:

1. The story of the show is based on fragments of Aeschylus’ lost play ‘The Kabeiroi’.

2. Tickets will be £55 a pop if you’re successful in the ballot.

3. The show runs from 4pm-ish to 10pm-ish, Tuesday to Sunday from September 26 to November 5.

4. It involves a lot of walking, is not suitable for the claustrophobic, and there will be strobe lights.

5. That’s the official picture for the show. Why? Dunno.

BEST OF LUCK!