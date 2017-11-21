Six awesome bass nights in London

Love dubstep, bassline, D&B, garage, UK funky or pretty much anything with loadsa bass? Kyle MacNeill picks the parties that should be on your ribcage-rearranging hit list

After chips with gravy, the thing closest to the hearts of students up north is smack-you-in-the-face bass. Leeds – one of the spiritual homes of bassline music – has hosted Sticky Feet for the past six years. Now it’s bringing its subwoofers to The Garage. The Garage. Tube: Highbury & Islington. Every Fri.

If FabricLive nights were a type of fabric, it would be a coarse, thick, heavy-duty one. After all, these parties are, to accidentally quote Meghan Trainor, all about that bass. Expect BPMs higher than a genius IQ score and packs of lads shouting ‘phwoar!’ intermittently. Fabric. Tube: Farringdon. Last Fri of the month.

A few times a year, the Garage Juice parties arrive at Brixton Jamm to get people two-stepping to classic garage DJs (think Artful Dodger, DJ Luck & MC Neat). Wave goodbye to wanky kale detox smoothies and say hello to Garage Juice: it’s better for you – promise. Brixton Jamm. Tube: Brixton. Next one Fri Nov 24.

Named for its ornamental scattering of VHS machines, this joint is a sweaty mecca for bass lovers on Kingsland Road. You have to get your name on the guestlist via Facebook a bit in advance, so don’t sleep on it. Head to most of the nights here and you can expect a sonic smörgåsbord of grime, dubstep and low-end bangers. 588a Kingsland Rd. Dalston Junction Overground.

The iconic D&B label whacks on parties at top London venues all year round (think Fabric, Printworks etc). Expect meaty breakbeats and throbbing, wobbly basslines all night long. If you’re feeling brave enough and reckon you can overcome the hangover ready for NYE, try its night at Phonox on December 29. Phonox. Tube: Brixton. Next one Dec 29.

Since it’s run by The Streets’ Mike Skinner and Murkage, Tonga’s always going to be a winning night. It’s moved from place to place across London but now has a home in Camden, and has featured special appearances from Kano and Giggs in the past. The Camden Assembly. Tube: Camden Town. Next one Dec 1.

Still very low-key, this nascent and wickedly named dubstep night has been attracting some attention this year. Like most community things nowadays, the night grew from a Facebook group (‘Shitty Tune Share for Us Wastes Who Like Dubstep’) but is now a regular night all about 140bpm wobblers. Bar 512. Dalston Junction Overground. Next one Jan 12 2018.

