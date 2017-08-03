Six FREE things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events.
Parks: Our Shared Heritage
You might fancy spending time in London’s Royal Parks this summer (weather permitting), but did you know these green spaces have a colourful past? Find out all about it at this exhibition showcasing the history of the Royal Parks, which includes artefacts, paintings and photos, like this lady walking a leopard on a lead in Kensington Gardens – something you probably won’t see in your local park any time soon. Mall Galleries. Tube: Charing Cross. Until Aug 11.
Free coffee at Hand Café
Need a Sunday morning caffeine hit? East Village’s Hand Café is giving away free coffees (complete with sport-inspired latte art) to celebrate the IAAF World Championships. There’s only 100 up for grabs, so you’ll need to sprint to grab one. Hand Café. Tube: Stratford. Sun Aug 6.
Dragon Boat Taster Session
Give your arms a serious workout at the Thames Dragon Boat Club’s taster session, where they’ll teach you the basics of dragon boating (basically, paddling a boat as fast as you can in a team). Sign up by Wednesday to reserve a spot. London Regatta Centre. Royal Albert DLR. Thu Aug 3
Jazz Re:Fest 2017
Now in its fifth year, this one-day jazz extravaganza is taking over the Royal Festival Hall’s Clore Ballroom with a line-up of more than 50 DJs, artists and musicians. There will also be performances on the terrace, so let’s hope for some sun. Southbank Centre. Tube: Waterloo. Sun Aug 6.
Yard Sale Pizza Party
The dough pros at Yard Sale have teamed up with Homerton boozer Machine No 3 to throw a big ol’ pizza party. Prop yourself up at the bar early, as they’ll be giving away free slices from 10:30pm to 11pm. Machine No 3. Homerton Overground. Sat Aug 5.
FestiWell
Ditch your dingy gym and head to Granary Square, which is being transformed into a one-stop shop for all your fitness needs this Sunday. There will be zumba, boxing and HIIT sessions. Or if you often get the giggles during downward dog, give laughter yoga a go. Granary Square. Tube: King’s Cross. Sun Aug 6.
