Six FREE things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events.

You might fancy spending time in London’s Royal Parks this summer (weather permitting), but did you know these green spaces have a colourful past? Find out all about it at this exhibition showcasing the history of the Royal Parks, which includes artefacts, paintings and photos, like this lady walking a leopard on a lead in Kensington Gardens – something you probably won’t see in your local park any time soon. Mall Galleries. Tube: Charing Cross. Until Aug 11.

Need a Sunday morning caffeine hit? East Village’s Hand Café is giving away free coffees (complete with sport-inspired latte art) to celebrate the IAAF World Championships. There’s only 100 up for grabs, so you’ll need to sprint to grab one. Hand Café. Tube: Stratford. Sun Aug 6.

Give your arms a serious workout at the Thames Dragon Boat Club’s taster session, where they’ll teach you the basics of dragon boating (basically, paddling a boat as fast as you can in a team). Sign up by Wednesday to reserve a spot. London Regatta Centre. Royal Albert DLR. Thu Aug 3

Now in its fifth year, this one-day jazz extravaganza is taking over the Royal Festival Hall’s Clore Ballroom with a line-up of more than 50 DJs, artists and musicians. There will also be performances on the terrace, so let’s hope for some sun. Southbank Centre. Tube: Waterloo. Sun Aug 6.

The dough pros at Yard Sale have teamed up with Homerton boozer Machine No 3 to throw a big ol’ pizza party. Prop yourself up at the bar early, as they’ll be giving away free slices from 10:30pm to 11pm. Machine No 3. Homerton Overground. Sat Aug 5.

Ditch your dingy gym and head to Granary Square, which is being transformed into a one-stop shop for all your fitness needs this Sunday. There will be zumba, boxing and HIIT sessions. Or if you often get the giggles during downward dog, give laughter yoga a go. Granary Square. Tube: King’s Cross. Sun Aug 6.

Find loads more free things to do this summer.