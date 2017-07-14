Six great places for a pre-festival pint (or something stronger) near Victoria Park

Lovebox- or Citadel-bound this weekend? Then you’re probably going to want to kick off the London festival antics with a lunchtime pint or two. Here are some great places to drink (and maybe even line your stomach) near the Victoria Park action that hopefully won’t be too mobbed (or at least not as mobbed as The Crown).

This pub has a cracking front yard that entices in passers-by on their way to the park on any given day. That garden is covered and rustic and it’s lovably worn on the inside if the weather gods decide to play up this weekend.

A post shared by The Approach Tavern (@theapproachtavern) on Apr 2, 2017 at 4:45am PDT

Beers by the canal? What a way to warm up. Especially when those beers are brewed on site. Leagues better than a warm sudsy festival beer. Savour the flavour. And then grab a pizza made in an oven at the rear of the room. They’re excellent.

A post shared by Scruffy Passports (@scruffypassports) on Jul 9, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

Take your festival pre-lash up a gear. This distillery doles out fancy G&Ts and crazy good cocktails in a Bow Wharf carpark. It’s an in-the-know spot for the gin connoisseur. And if the weather’s good, they may fire up the BBQ out front. What a classy way to kick off the party.

A post shared by Adam Montgomerie (@adammontgomerie) on Jul 6, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

Midway down Victoria Park Road is this charming boozer with a heaving front yard filled with picnics benches. The pub is brought to you by the owners of cocktail bar Satan’s Whiskers and cheeky pub The Hunter S, so you know it’s earnest about the drinking.

A post shared by Certified Nosh (@certifiednosh) on Feb 19, 2017 at 11:13am PST

Victoria Park Village - it’s essentially a road and a roundabout. But boy is that a nice roundabout. The Lauriston takes up prime position, and usually has disco tunes spinning for festival weekend and gin and tonics flying around. Get into the groove.

A post shared by Skye O'Neill (@georgianlondon) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

On your typical weekend, this sprawling pub is populated by super-cute pups and their owners. But they’ll make way this weekend for revellers fuelling up in the massive beer garden. Power to the people.

A post shared by People's Park Tavern (@peoplestavern) on Jul 14, 2017 at 2:04am PDT

…And for after?

Rock up at late-night hangout Sun Tavern and flash your festival wristband to get 25 percent off drinks. Get in!

A post shared by The Sun Tavern (@thesuntavernbg) on Jun 15, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

Find more drinking inspiration in our guide to the best bars and pubs in London