Skepta has just announced a very special London gig

Mercury Prize-winning grime superstar Skepta has announced a surprise London gig – the only catch being that you have just under 48 hours to secure your ticket.

The Tottenham rapper just announced he will be playing the Islington Assembly Hall next Tuesday (April 4) in aid of the homelessness charity Shelter. The tickets are £40 and only available by entering a ballot here. The ballot's just opened, meaning you have until 10am on Thursday March 30 to be in with a chance.



Describing himself as a 'man of the people', Skepta said: 'I’m happy to hear the people at Shelter want me to play a show there... I can't wait to touch down.'. And as an extra enticement, there is talk of some special guests joining Skepta onstage. Let's just hope that doesn't include French and Saunders...

