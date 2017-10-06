Spend your Brixton Pounds out east this weekend

Brixton Pounds burning a hole in your pocket? Brixtopia is taking over Dalston’s Eastern Curve Garden this Sunday – and it’s bringing Brixton’s alternative local currency with it.

That means the money, which is designed to support small Brixton businesses and traders, will be valid north of the river for the very first time.

Apart from being a place to spend your south London pennies, the east London takeover will see community and environmental organisations hosting talks and activities in the garden, with music, poetry, performance and a protest clothing workshop run by #BodyPolitic.

Brixtopia, a self-professed experimental utopia exploring creativity and empathy, launched last year as part of the 2016 London Design Festival. They aim to create an environment in which Londoners can gather, discuss, argue, and create. Sounds like a pretty ace way to spend a Sunday.

Brixtopia will also be at Dalston's Acqua7 gallery this month.

Brixtopia comes to Acqua7 between October 6-29, and to Dalston Eastern Curve Garden on October 8.

