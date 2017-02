Go out and stay out all night. Here's your essential party schedule for this weekend...

Created by one half of excellent immersive party crew Amy Grimehouse, this new strand of female-focused fan parties says FU to Valentine’s Day schmaltz. The vibe here instead is a celebration of riot grrl heroine Kathleen Hanna. The Glory. Thu Feb 16.

For years, one of the biggest winter parties has been the annual Bugged Out! New Year’s Day bash that takes place upstairs at the Old Queens Head on Essex Road. If you’ve always wanted to enjoy the epic, sweaty, dancing-on-shoulders vibe but have lacked the constitution to handle a large one straight after New Year’s Eve, put your hands in the air – because, for the first time, they’re doing it all over again in February. Expect lashings of smooth yacht rock and a smattering of fist-pumping soft rock classics. The Old Queens Head. Fri Feb 17.

If you’re firmly avoiding all things lurve-related, you might find your soulmate at this anti-Valentine’s party. Resident DJs will be dropping house and funk across three rooms. Proud Camden. Sat Feb 18.

It befits a great dame of DJing like Weatherall to have the opportunity to play from start to finish. And that’s exactly what Brixton’s Phonox has provided here. Tonight, one of the most experienced and respected selectors in music will play records from 10pm to !am. Expect nothing less than sonic heaven. Phonox. Sat Feb 18.

Chilean techno royal Villalobos makes a long overdue return to the club that helped make him a globally renowned hero. Fabric. Sat Feb 18.

