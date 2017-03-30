Start planning your weekend now: nine great nights out in London

Go out and stay out all night. Here's your essential party schedule for this weekend...

Signed to Calvin Harris’s label, SG Lewis knows how to throw a party (even on a weeknight!) He’ll be filling this DJ set with soulful electronic music and will be joined by 1Xtra DJ Jamz Supernova. Phonox. Thu Mar 30.

DJ Assault rarely performs in London, but he’s bringing 25 years of Detroit club music to Birthdays this weekend. Expect ghetto tech and raging electro. Birthdays. Fri Mar 31.

Fun lesbian night for fans of trap, grime, jerseyclub and futurebeats with a house party vibe. Men are welcome as guests if accompanied by female friends. VFD. Fri Mar 31.

Dalston Superstore’s marking the International Day of Trans Visibility with a fundraiser for charity Gendered Intelligence. The plan? A night hosted by Lucy Fizz and featuring trans and gender non-conforming performers. Dalston Superstore. Fri Mar 31.

Gal-Dem holds its first ever club night this weekend. The magazine – run by women of colour – promises classic hip hop, R&B and music from around the world. The Yard. Fri Mar 31.

Celebrate the fifteenth anniversary of ‘Original Pirate Material’ at this night playing tracks from The Streets album back-to-back. Expect the rest of the playlist to be full of grime, garage and drum ’n’ bass tracks that inspired the album. Birthdays. Sat Apr 1.

Get freed from desire at this night featuring the finest ’90s garage and cheesiest ’90s pop. There’ll be a boyband cover band, a hair crimping station and a Twister Photo Booth. Styx. Sat Apr 1.

If you’ve ever spent a Sunday day-raving at Fuse, you’ll be glad to know that curator Seb Zito is back at 93 Feet East with monthly 1pm-1am house and techno parties. On Saturdays this time, though. April’s bash features Javier Carballo and Jack Wickham. 93 Feet East. Sat Apr 1.

Squeeze every last drop of fun out of the weekend by spending your Sunday evening raving with electro whizz and Phantasy founder Erol Alkan. He’s playing from 6pm till midnight. Phonox. Sun Apr 2.

