Start planning your weekend now: six great nights out in London

Romance doesn’t just mean flowers and chocolates. Ace party crew Artful Badger hosts its fifth annual Valentine’s Ball and this one is space-themed. Expect solar flare fire acts, alien games and aerial performances galore. The Vaults. Fri Feb 10 and Sat Feb 11.

Single? Make the most of the fact you’re not gazing into your partner’s eyes over an M&S ‘Two for £10’ offer on Friday at Corsica Studios’ disco love-in. Corsica Studios. Fri Feb 10.

Expect to dance if you head to the second night from producer, DJ and visual artist Murlo. He’s bringing in Manchester label Swing Ting and Stylo G for a night spanning dancehall and bashment, to garage and grime. Camden Assembly. Fri Feb 10.

If you’ve never been to a night at St John at Hackney this is a good time to start. The atmospheric former church is playing host to a party headed up by Floating Points. St John at Hackney. Sat Feb 11.

Get ready for a second serving of the UK’s first queer Jewish night with mass chair dancing, spiritual advice from their resident rabbi and professional matchmaking. Bethnal Green Working Men's Club. Sat Feb 11.

Drag star Miss Craig and power ballad pro Neil Prince host this Sunday daytime session. Expect four hours of love songs and power ballads as you eat your hangover away. Dalston Superstore. Sun Feb 12.

