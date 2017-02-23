Start planning your weekend now: six great nights out in London

Go out and stay out all night. Here's your essential party schedule for this weekend...

Expect a playlist of pop, hip hop and R&B bangers at this monthly queer party for all genders. They promise hits that’ll get you dancing around your handbag in no time. Hackney Attic. Fri Feb 24.

Sometimes you just need to spend a Friday night shouting the lyrics of a pop anthem. If that’s how you’re feeling this week, head to New Cross for tracks spanning Grimes, Chance The Rapper and Dolly Parton. And of course, snogging is completely optional. The Montague Arms. Fri Feb 24.

Camden Assembly’s pub raves are the stuff of legends, meaning the first one of 2017 is sure to be mega. Our favourite furry duo Raf Daddy and Joe Goddard – aka The 2 Bears – will providing big tunes and bear hugs all night. Camden Assembly. Fri Feb 24.

DJ Food is known for epic mixes spawned from intense research, now he’s applying his A* study skills to an audiovisual set, featuring only Aphex Twin gems. Echoes Live. Sat Feb 25.

It might still be freezing outside, but head to see ‘Holding On’ DJ Julio Bashmore serve up warm, fuzzy house this weekend and you’ll feel like you’re basking on an Ibiza terrace in no time. XOYO. Sat Feb 25.

The Book Club in Shoreditch launches a new bi-monthly Afrocentric bash this weekend. Expect sounds from Africa, South America and the Caribbean, with disco, funk, soul, highlife and broken beat thrown in. The Book Club. Sat Feb 25.

