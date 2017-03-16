Start planning your weekend now: six great nights out in London

Go out and stay out all night. Here's your essential party schedule for this weekend...

A pretty unique offering, this – an LGBT bass night mixing London drag stars Lolo Brow and Scarlett O’Hora and D&B, garage and grime all night. Bar A Bar. Fri Mar 17.

Village Underground kicks off its new disco night in the safe hands of Germany’s Gerd Janson and Norway’s Prins Thomas. Expect rare cuts and a deconstructed disco ball installation. Village Underground. Fri Mar 17.

Celebrate Paddy’s Day the queer way at The Glory on Friday. Upstairs landlord John Sizzle will be putting on a party, downstairs you’ll find Irish Eurovision star Xnthony and loads of Ireland-inspired cabaret. The Glory. Fri Mar 17.

Curated by the Wah Wah 45s label, this night of afrobeat and dub reggae features south London’s Soothsayers and is headed up by afrobeat icon Dele Sosimi. CLF Art Cafe. Fri Mar 17.

If that’s not enough ’80s fun for one weekend, head to Surya in King’s Cross for their regular new romantic and new wave night. They promise the synthy sounds of Depeche Mode, The Human League, all the way through to darker electro vibes. Surya. Sat Mar 18.

This weekend closes with the ‘north’ edition of Gilles Peterson’s ‘North and South’ residency. This one’s full to the brim with jazz guests: Mr. Scruff will be playing a special jazz set and saxophonist Nubya Garcia will be performing live. XOYO. Sun Mar 19.

