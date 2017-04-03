Stop and smell the roses: Petersham Nurseries is opening a flowery paradise in Covent Garden

Spring is in the air and something suitably flowery is about to freshen up the big bad city. Petersham Nurseries – the rustic Richmond café and garden centre that boasts both a real-life meadow and a Michelin star – is opening a 16,000-square-foot destination in Covent Garden, and it looks blooming marvellous. Based around a central courtyard called Floral Court (obvs), Petersham Nurseries Covent Garden will feature two restaurants, a bar, a delicatessen, a florist, a wine cellar, and a homes and garden shop. The retail venues open in June; the food and drink offering follows in September. Petersham promises it will be ‘a haven and a garden of inspiration’. We can already see ourselves reclining among the Italian terracotta pots. Summer can’t come soon enough.

Petersham Nurseries Covent Garden opens at Floral Court, WC2E 9FB, in June.

Follow @PetershamN for updates.