Storm Doris has arrived in London and it's pretty windy out there

Hold on to your hats, folks. Storm Doris may have the name of a kind, old granny with a penchant for Werther's Originals, but it’s packing an impressive punch. The Met Office has warned Londoners that ol’ Doris could hit London with strong winds of 60–70mph and they’ve extended an amber ‘be prepared’ warning across greater London. Forecasters said: ‘Whilst the strongest winds look to be only short-lived, damage to structures, interruptions to power supplies and widespread disruption to travel networks are likely, with a danger of injury from flying debris.’ Yikes!
Dozza is already making quite an impression in London. All trains from Euston station have been suspended due to the tempestuous weather, Virgin Trains has advised passengers to put off travelling until tomorrow and dozens of flights have been cancelled to and from Heathrow Airport. London Fire Brigade said they’d dealt with 20 Doris-related incidents between 8am and 11am, including a trampoline which had blown onto a roundabout.
The storm is due to blow over by around 8pm this evening, but many Londoners have already come a-cropper in the blustery conditions.
Others, however, appear to be decidedly underwhelmed by Doris's devastation.
Photo: Renderan
Always wondered why London weather is so unpredictable? Here's why.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ