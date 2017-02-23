Storm Doris has arrived in London and it's pretty windy out there

Hold on to your hats, folks. Storm Doris may have the name of a kind, old granny with a penchant for Werther's Originals, but it’s packing an impressive punch. The Met Office has warned Londoners that ol’ Doris could hit London with strong winds of 60–70mph and they’ve extended an amber ‘be prepared’ warning across greater London. Forecasters said: ‘Whilst the strongest winds look to be only short-lived, damage to structures, interruptions to power supplies and widespread disruption to travel networks are likely, with a danger of injury from flying debris.’ Yikes!

Dozza is already making quite an impression in London. All trains from Euston station have been suspended due to the tempestuous weather, Virgin Trains has advised passengers to put off travelling until tomorrow and dozens of flights have been cancelled to and from Heathrow Airport. London Fire Brigade said they’d dealt with 20 Doris-related incidents between 8am and 11am, including a trampoline which had blown onto a roundabout.

Euston station. Bad weather cancellations... pic.twitter.com/tYUuSM8het — Francesca Simon (@simon_francesca) February 23, 2017

Storm Doris causing chaos in Euston station where no trains are currently coming in or out. pic.twitter.com/X85u5FEFgk — Ellie Price (@EllieJPrice) February 23, 2017

We've dealt with 20 #StormDoris incidents from 8-11 including a trampoline that blew from a garden onto a roundabout https://t.co/zg27f3zTtU pic.twitter.com/muEvY2NQ5w — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) February 23, 2017

The storm is due to blow over by around 8pm this evening, but many Londoners have already come a-cropper in the blustery conditions.

Doris is proper raging. My neighbour’s shed roof is off. I’ve just had to chase a month's worth of cardboard recycling. Stay safe. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) February 23, 2017

Storm Doris just tried to kill me in the street — Josh Smith (@joshrsmith1) February 23, 2017

Currently a prisoner in my own home due to this unruly vegetation. #stormdoris pic.twitter.com/AcOnBNsvsg — Dave Holoway (@daveholoway) February 23, 2017

Others, however, appear to be decidedly underwhelmed by Doris's devastation.

Storm Doris has proven quite devestating here in West London.



We will rebuild. #StormDoris pic.twitter.com/ErxEdfksXK — Jon Warner🇩🇲 (@JonathanRomelle) February 23, 2017

