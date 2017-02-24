  • Blog
Stormzy just announced that he's playing a free gig and it's this lunchtime

By Miriam Bouteba Posted: Friday February 24 2017, 11:40am

Courtney Francis

Stop whatever you’re doing and jump on the tube to Camden immediately! Stormzy – you know, Croydon’s tall grime star who loves his mum – is dropping his new album today, and because he’s been brought up well, he’s celebrating by hosting a free gig.

From 1pm he’ll be at Camden Rhino Pitch, 21 Castlehaven Road, NW1 8RU.

Keep your eyes on his social feeds throughout the day, but whatever you do, don’t ask him where he got his Adidas creps. 

Update: This is what happened

Stormzy Camden

 

Stormzy Camden

 

Stormzy Camden

 

Stormzy Camden

 

