Stylish Swedish brand Weekday has finally arrived in London

By Sonya Barber Posted: Friday August 18 2017, 2:00pm

The Swedes are taking over Regent Street. They’ve already got & Other Stories, H&M and Cos (all owned by H&M), and now the same company has just brought us Weekday, another one of its Scandi-style havens. Opening today, it’s the first Weekday store in the UK and is selling super cool minimal garments and an excellent range of denim.

Head over ASAP to stock up on monochrome simple streetwear before everyone else does. Plus, it’s worth making a trip there this Saturday because the first 100 customers in will receive a free pair of Weekday Jeans. See you in the queue. 

Find out more at shop.weekday.com

