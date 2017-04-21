Summer’s a-coming! Peckham’s famous rooftop bar Frank’s Café announces its re-opening

Changing of the clocks? Nope. May Bank Holiday Weekend? Nah. The one thing that gets us hyped each year for the return of summer is the relaunch of Frank’s Café. So it’s time to break out the factor 30, as the famous bar on the top of a Peckham multi-storey carpark has just announced its summer launch date.

Back with a bang on Friday May 19, find the usual cool crowd, Campari-based tipples and sky-high panoramic views up on the roof right through until late September.

Not much else has been announced about the re-launch for summer 2017 yet, but each year the bar is known for coming back with a new look, pairing up with art collective Bold Tendencies to showcase freshly commissioned installations. Last year saw a brand new barbecue menu too, so watch this space to see how this legendary summer hangout will make your pilgrimage to a rooftop in Peckham so worth the while – even if you may have to queue on the door.

Frank’s Café opens for the summer on Fri May 19 at Peckham’s multi-storey carpark, 95a Rye Lane, SE15 4ST. Open Tue-Fri, 5pm-11pm; Sat & Sun 11am-11pm.

