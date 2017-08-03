Super-hip NYC vegan joint By Chloe is coming to the UK

Love fast food, hate eating animal products? Then pay attention, for NYC’s intensely hip, casual vegan joint By Chloe is on its way to London.

It’s the first international outpost for the small, acclaimed chain, which also has sites in LA and Boston. They’ve already had breathless acclaim from our pals at Time Out New York (the ‘best veggie burgers in NYC!’, they expounded) and the menu runs a gamut of plant-based fast food, with popular dishes including a quinoa taco salad, matcha kelp noodles, a signature ‘Guac Burger’ and a vegan mac ’n’ cheese made with sweet potato cashew cheese sauce, shiitake bacon and almond parmesan. Colour us intrigued.

There’s no set date for the opening as yet: Autumn 2017 is as close as you’re getting at the mo. What we can confirm is that by By Chloe will be located just off Covent Garden piazza at Drury House, 34-43 Russell Street. Watch that space.

For more information, check out the By Chloe website.

