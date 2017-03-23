Swipe right? Netflix’s documentary series about dating, sex and tech

How is porn changing the way we fall in love, connect and have sex? What about dating apps? A trailer has just dropped for Netflix’s new six-part documentary series ‘Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On’. The show is adapted from the 2015 film ‘Hot Girls Wanted’ and tells six stories of lives affected by the explosion of the Internet, in a world where pornography and virtual relationships are ‘just a click away’.

Photo: Netflix

The original doc was a pretty damning portrait of the world of amateur porn, following a handful of young women signed up to a Miami porn agency that used Craigslist to recruit 'actresses'. The new series, produced by 'Parks and Recreation' star Rashida Jones, looks like it will broaden out. One episode examines how dating apps like Tinder have changed how we date and hook up. Another follows Suze Randall, the woman who become the first female photographer for ‘Playboy’ in 1975. ‘Each episode explores the intersection of sex and technology,’ according to Netflix, ‘telling stories of intimacy, connection, disconnection, self-promotion, race and gender politics.’ The show arrives on Friday, April 21.

Watch the 'Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On' trailer