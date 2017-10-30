Ta da! Björk, LCD Soundsystem and Lorde are all coming to Victoria Park next year

After initially announcing The xx and The National as headliners last week, new east London festival All Points East has ramped up the wow factor even more – by announcing that Björk and LCD Soundsystem will each be headlining day-fests in Victoria Park next year.

And for a bit more wow, the incredible Lorde has been announced as a support for The xx's headline slot too. Let's say it again: wow.

All Points East is a new event which will set up in Victoria Park across ten days. The main festival runs between Fri May 25 to Sun May 27. Then the site will host four free community events which organisers say will 'give the park back to the local area with an entertainment programme of comedy, food, outdoor cinema and more to reflect the vibrancy of its surrounding area.'

After that comes a set of one-dayers, such as APE Presents… The National, which sees the Ohio band headline on Sat Jun 2 with supports from The War on Drugs, Future Islands, Warpaint and more.

Tickets are available now, and check out the full line up of who's been announced below. It's pretty sweet...

All Points East - Friday 25th May

LCD Soundsystem

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Phoenix

Glass Animals

Richie Hawtin

Dixon

George FitzGerald

All Points East - Saturday 26th May

The xx

Lorde

Sampha

Popcaan

Lykke Li

Rex Orange County

All Points East - Sunday 27th May

Björk

Beck

Father John Misty

Flying Lotus 3D

Mashrou’ Leila

Sylvan Esso

Alexis Taylor

Agoria Live

APE Presents… The National - Saturday 2nd June

The National

The War on Drugs

Future Islands

Warpaint

The Districts