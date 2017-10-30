Ta da! Björk, LCD Soundsystem and Lorde are all coming to Victoria Park next year

After initially announcing The xx and The National as headliners last week, new east London festival All Points East has ramped up the wow factor even more – by announcing that Björk and LCD Soundsystem will each be headlining day-fests in Victoria Park next year.
And for a bit more wow, the incredible Lorde has been announced as a support for The xx's headline slot too. Let's say it again: wow.
All Points East is a new event which will set up in Victoria Park across ten days. The main festival runs between Fri May 25 to Sun May 27. Then the site will host four free community events which organisers say will 'give the park back to the local area with an entertainment programme of comedy, food, outdoor cinema and more to reflect the vibrancy of its surrounding area.'
After that comes a set of one-dayers, such as APE Presents… The National, which sees the Ohio band headline on Sat Jun 2 with supports from The War on Drugs, Future Islands, Warpaint and more.
Tickets are available now, and check out the full line up of who's been announced below. It's pretty sweet...
All Points East - Friday 25th May
LCD Soundsystem
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Phoenix
Glass Animals
Richie Hawtin
Dixon
George FitzGerald
All Points East - Saturday 26th May
The xx
Lorde
Sampha
Popcaan
Lykke Li
Rex Orange County
All Points East - Sunday 27th May
Björk
Beck
Father John Misty
Flying Lotus 3D
Mashrou’ Leila
Sylvan Esso
Alexis Taylor
Agoria Live
APE Presents… The National - Saturday 2nd June
The National
The War on Drugs
Future Islands
Warpaint
The Districts
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ