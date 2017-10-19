Take a look inside London‘s most kid-friendly workspace, opening soon

‘Never work with children or animals,’ goes the saying. But going to work with kids in tow is about to become a tad easier – for east Londoners at least – with the opening of Second Home London Fields.

Like the original Second Home in Spitalfields, it’s a high-quality workspace for creative, entrepreneurial types. But the new location on Mare Street, according to co-founder Rohan Silva, aims to become ‘the most family-friendly working environment in the city’.

As well as impeccably designed office spaces filled with plants and light, it’ll include a fully staffed crèche, buggy parking and baby-feeding facilities. Floors made of recycled car tyres and café tables with rounded edges make the public places kid-safe, and the events programme will incorporate parent-child book clubs and yoga.

‘The main thing is to help more working parents start businesses, as well as make it easier for small companies to employ people with childcare needs,’ explains Silva. So that’s working with children sorted. Now, about those animals…

Second Home London Fields opens in early 2018. Find out more and register at www.secondhome.io/londonfields.

