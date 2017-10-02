Take part in our 2017 Reader Takeover

Every Londoner experiences the city in their own way. From activists to Instagrammers, fitness junkies to art bros, each of us has a unique perspective on what makes the capital great. Our November 7 issue is going to celebrate that – and we want you to take part.

Every year since going free, Time Out has handed over control of the magazine to a group of Londoners with loads to say about the city. The only qualification you need is to be a passionate advocate for London. So if you’re always raving to your mates about the best turmeric latte in Soho, the queer party you live and breathe for or the untold story behind your local community centre, now’s your chance to share it with half a million people.

You could do that by writing about a place you love, interviewing a hero, shooting a video about your neighbourhood or just answering a couple of questions about the capital. If that sounds up your street, just fill out this form.