TfL has launched two new tube maps that show how long it takes to walk between stations

Waiting four minutes can feel like an eternity in tube time, but if you’ve ever wondered if you’d be better off walking to the next station instead, we can thank TfL for launching its official walking tube map back in 2015.

Two years on, and they’ve given that handy map a makeover to include Zone 3, and there’s now another map that covers National Rail stations. They both show how long a leisurely stroll between stations on the same line would take – and it turns out most walks can take as little as eight to 15 minutes. Not bad, eh?

If you feel like really stretching your legs, the longest jaunt on the map is a one hour and 44-minute walk between Canning Town and North Greenwich on the Jubilee line, thanks to the tricky business of crossing the river. But if you’re in a hurry, maybe waiting four minutes for the next tube isn’t so bad after all.

Check out this infographic to see which central London tube journeys could be quicker to walk.

Or, if you can’t be bothered with all this walking malarkey, check out 22 sneaky tube shortcuts every Londoner should know.